25 Days of Jays: No. 25 Ty-Shon Alexander
The World-Herald is counting down the top 25 Creighton players you need to know heading into the 2018 seasons.

Ty-Shon Alexander

Basketball • Sophomore, guard

He could be in store for a breakout season. The Jays don’t need him to serve as their backup point guard anymore — a position switch that complicated Alexander’s first-year learning curve — and they’re looking for someone to help fill the shoes of Marcus Foster and Khyri Thomas. Why not Alexander? The 6-foot-3 shooting guard was a top-100 recruit coming out of North Carolina and showed glimpses last year that he could evolve into a potent sharpshooter capable of creative finishes at the rim. But he’ll have to prove himself. He averaged 5.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game as a freshman.

