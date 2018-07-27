25 Days of Jays: No. 24 Taryn Jakubowski

Taryn Jakubowski is usually the hardest-working player on the field — that’s what the position demands. She has responsibilities to help jump-start CU’s offense while also helping fortify its defense.

 MARK KUHLMANN/CREIGHTON SOCCER

The World-Herald is counting down the 25 must-see athletes across all Creighton sports to help usher in CU's 2018-19 athletic season, which kicks off Aug. 19.

Taryn Jakubowski

Women’s soccer • Junior, middle fielder

She’s usually the hardest-working player on the field — that’s what the position demands. She has responsibilities to help jump-start CU’s offense while also helping fortify its defense. And the 5-foot-4 Illinoisan is typically up for the challenge. Last year, Jakubowski never played fewer than 85 minutes in a match. She has started all 35 of Creighton’s games the past two seasons. Her evolution as a scorer will be something to watch, too. She had four goals as a freshman and a team-high five as a sophomore — two coming in the 2-1 win over Providence in the season finale. The Jays will be relying on her again this season.

Reporter - Creighton athletics

Jon covers Creighton athletics, the College World Series and more for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @JonNyatawa. Phone: 402-444-6611

