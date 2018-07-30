25 Days of Jays: No. 21 Olivia Elger
Olivia Elger had two 20-point games last year and scored in double figures in eight of the final 13 games. 

The World-Herald is counting down the 25 must-see athletes across all Creighton sports to help usher in CU's 2018-19 athletic season, which kicks off Aug. 19.

Olivia Elger

Women's basketball • Junior guard

The Jays need a point guard. Elger could fit at that spot. She’s a clever ball-handler, who at 5-foot-7 isn’t afraid to knife into the paint and create a scoring chance.

She was the top option behind Sydney Lamberty in the rare instances when the now-graduated floor general was out of the game.

But Elger has to stay healthy. A knee injury limited her last year and she underwent surgery this offseason.

Assuming she’s back to full strength, the Peoria, Illinois, product will get plenty of chances this season. Elger had two 20-point games last year. She scored in double figures in eight of the final 13 games. Her 44.2 shooting percentage from 3-point range was tops on the team.

