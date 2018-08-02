25 Days of Jays: No. 18 Nate Vontz
Nate Vontz set a course record with a 6-under 66 on one day at the Indian Creek Invitational.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The World-Herald is counting down the 25 must-see athletes across all Creighton sports to help usher in CU's 2018-19 athletic season, which kicks off Aug. 19.

Nate Vontz

Men's golf • Sophomore

Vontz’s breakout moment might have come this summer. Competing at the Indian Creek Invitational, he set a course record with a 6-under 66 on one day. The next day? He won a playoff to take the title, earning a spot in the Web.com Tour’s Pinnacle Bank Championship.

The Lincoln Southwest product will be looking to carry the momentum into this year. He ended his debut season on a high note, pacing CU at the Big East championship in May. He finished 23rd — it was the best performance by a Creighton freshman at the league championship since the Bluejays joined the conference. Now he gets to build on that.

25 Days of Jays: Creighton's must-see athletes for the 2018-19 seasons

