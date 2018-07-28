25 Days of Jays: No. 23 Naomi Hickman

The World-Herald is counting down the 25 must-see athletes across all Creighton sports to help usher in CU's 2018-19 athletic season, which kicks off Aug. 19.
Naomi Hickman
Volleyball • Sophomore middle blocker/right-side hitter
There’s a vacancy in the middle of Creighton’s alignment. Perhaps it won’t be one player who helps replace Marysa Wilkinson, an all-league performer who earned three Big East defensive player of the week awards last season, but Hickman would be well suited for the role. She’s a 6-foot-4 talent from Lawrence, Kansas, who ranked third on the team in blocks last year. Hickman showed at the end of last season that she can be a threat offensively, too. She realized she needed to swing a little harder and had back-to-back nine-kill matches in November. She hit .306 in the final eight matches of her freshman year after hitting .192 before that.
