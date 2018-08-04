The World-Herald is counting down the 25 must-see athletes across all Creighton sports to help usher in CU's 2018-19 athletic season, which kicks off Aug. 19.

Mitch Ragan

Baseball • Senior pitcher

The Iowa Western transfer joined the Jays with the intention of fortifying their weekend rotation. He did. Ragan spent all of last season as a starter — and he was especially successful toward the end. Ragan produced a 1.97 ERA over his last five outings, striking out 34 in 32 innings. He might be Creighton’s ace next year. The Jays have to replace All-American Ryan Tapani, and the Millard West product will get the first shot. Even if he doesn’t start Fridays, Ragan will be playing an important role.

