25 Days of Jays: No. 15 Mitch Ballock

The World-Herald is counting down the 25 must-see athletes across all Creighton sports to help usher in CU's 2018-19 athletic season, which kicks off Aug. 19.
Mitch Ballock
Basketball • Sophomore guard
He settled in at exactly the right time last spring. Forward Ronnie Harrell went down and CU needed someone to step up. Ballock did. He averaged 11.6 points per game during the Jays’ final five contests — which was third-best on the team behind Marcus Foster and Khyri Thomas. During that same stretch, Ballock averaged 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists. So he did a little bit of everything.
And the Jays will need more of that from Ballock now. The 6-foot-5 sharpshooter from Eudora, Kansas, will be looking to elevate last year’s 32.6 shooting percentage from 3-point range. He’ll likely be stepping into a starting spot, too. Creighton will certainly rely on Ballock, so he must be ready.
