25 Days of Jays: No. 19 Luke Haakenson

The World-Herald is counting down the 25 must-see athletes across all Creighton sports to help usher in CU's 2018-19 athletic season, which kicks off Aug. 19.
Luke Haakenson
Soccer • Junior midfielder
Haakenson showed off his scoring potential early last season. He had goals in back-to-back games during the first week of September. And he was responsible for one of the most thrilling moments of the year — when he sprinted behind Tulsa’s defense, won a one-on-one battle with the goalkeeper and guided home a game-winner in overtime.
He ended 2017 with three assists in CU’s final four matches. Creighton knows it’ll get high energy and relentlessness from the 5-foot-11 midfielder out of Maple Grove, Minnesota.
Haakenson displayed some encouraging signs this summer in the Premier Development League, too, leading Chicago FC United with three goals and three assists in 10 games. The Jays will be looking for more offensive production with only one of their top five point-producers returning from last year.
