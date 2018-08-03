25 Days of Jays: No. 17 Kuba Polat
Creighton's Kuba Polat, right, attempted nine shots last year, recording one goal and four assists.

The World-Herald is counting down the 25 must-see athletes across all Creighton sports to help usher in CU's 2018-19 athletic season, which kicks off Aug. 19.

Kuba Polat

Men's soccer • Sophomore midfielder

There were four players who started all 18 matches for the Bluejays last year: two seniors, a junior and Polat, the 5-foot-7 midfielder from Germany. He was a constant last season, making the Big East’s all-freshman team. There is plenty of room for Polat to grow, too. He will continue to be a tone-setter on defense, but if the Jays want to dictate tempo, they need guys like Polat playing aggressively. He only attempted nine shots last year, recording one goal and four assists. Polat’s progress will be worth watching.

