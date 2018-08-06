25 Days of Jays: No. 14 Kiele Miller

The World-Herald is counting down the 25 must-see athletes across all Creighton sports to help usher in CU's 2018-19 athletic season, which kicks off Aug. 19.
Kiele Miller
Softball • Sophomore pitcher
Miller saved her best for Big East play last season. In her first year as a Bluejay, Miller led the conference with a 1.42 ERA in 12 appearances against league foes. Her 64 strikeouts were second -most in Big East action while holding opposing hitters to a conference-low .172 batting average.
The Dripping Springs, Texas, product will likely take on a larger role in the circle next spring. Classmate Logan Black returns but Bryana Clark has graduated. If Creighton is going to build off its second-place Big East finish, it’ll need Miller to carry over her successes to 2019.
