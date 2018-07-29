25 Days of Jays: No. 22 Jacob Epperson

Jacob Epperson made 69.4 percent of his shots in 12 games last season.

 KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD

The World-Herald is counting down the 25 must-see athletes across all Creighton sports to help usher in CU's 2018-19 athletic season, which kicks off Aug. 19.

Jacob Epperson

Men’s basketball • Sophomore center

Creighton’s coaches still marvel at what Epperson was able to accomplish last year. All the way through mid-January, he was a redshirt player (focused solely on building muscle mass and improving his fundamentals).

Then, 10 days after Martin Krampelj went down, Epperson suited up for the Jays in a game. And he performed well. Epperson made 69.4 percent of his shots in 12 games (including all four of his 3-pointers). He had 11 blocks.

The 6-foot-11 center has quickness, agility and hops. He’s still working to add strength. But the ceiling’s incredibly high for the Australian.

