25 Days of Jays: No. 20 Bobby Kametas
Creighton's Bobby Kametas struck out 19 batters over 20⅓ innings and finished the season with seven saves.

 KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD

The World-Herald is counting down the 25 must-see athletes across all Creighton sports to help usher in CU's 2018-19 athletic season, which kicks off Aug. 19.

Bobby Kametas

Baseball • Senior closer

What a find for Creighton. The former NCAA Division II right-hander was lights out in his first season with the Jays, spending most of the time as their closer.

Before he gave up three runs in his final outing, he had a 2.21 ERA and a .174 opponent batting average. He struck out 19 batters over 20⅓ innings. He ended up with seven saves.

And Kametas wasn’t even fully healthy last year. He suffered from mononucleosis during the middle of season, missing a month. Having him at full strength at the back end of CU’s bullpen will be a major strength for the Jays next spring.

