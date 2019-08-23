The Jays' first opponent at the Las Vegas Invitational has been confirmed. CU announced Friday it'll play San Diego State at 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 28.
The other matchup on Nov. 28 is Iowa vs. Texas Tech. That game will start at 7 p.m.
The winners and losers of the two opening-round games will meet on Nov. 29.
CU is guaranteed to face a 2019 NCAA tournament team in Las Vegas. The Hawkeyes reached the second round last season while the Red Raiders ended as the national runners-up.
We've known since January these four teams would make up the Las Vegas field. As part of the tournament, each of the top four squads involved were also assigned two additional opponents for home games during the nonconference season.
Cal Poly released its schedule this week and will play at Creighton on Nov. 22.
North Florida announced this week it will play a road game against the Jays on Nov. 24 at the CHI Health Center.
More details regarding CU's 2019-20 nonconference schedule are expected to be announced next week. Here's what's been officially confirmed so far:
Nov. 12: at Michigan
Nov. 22: Cal Poly
Nov. 24: North Florida
Nov. 28: vs. San Diego State
Nov. 29: vs. Texas Tech OR Iowa
Dec. 3: Oral Roberts
Dec. 7: Nebraska
Dec. 21: at Arizona State
TBD: Oklahoma
