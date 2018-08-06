Creighton volleyball is not the preseason favorite for the first time since joining the Big East.

The Bluejays were picked to finish second by the league coaches in a preseason poll released Monday. Marquette led the way with six first-place votes and 76 points total. Creighton had four first-place votes and 74 points.

Creighton, which has won four straight Big East titles, has been selected first in the preseason each year since 2013.

Creighton placed three players on the preseason All-Big East team — senior outside hitters Taryn Kloth and Jaali Winters, and junior libero Brittany Witt. Kloth and Winters were unanimous selections.

Marquette outside hitter Allie Barber is the preseason player of the year. Creighton and Marquette were the only schools to have multiple players on the preseason All-Big East team.

Preseason coaches poll

1. Marquette (6), 76 pts.

2. Creighton (4), 74

3. Butler, 60

4. Villanova, 57

5. Seton Hall, 52

T6. St. John's, 33

T6. Xavier, 33

8. Georgetown, 24

9. Providence, 23

10. DePaul, 14

Preseason All-Big East team

Bri Lilly, Butler, Sr., MB ^

Taryn Kloth, Creighton, Sr., OH ^

Jaali Winters, Creighton, Sr., OH ^

Brittany Witt, Creighton, Jr., L

Brittany Maxwell, DePaul, Sr., RS

Symone Speech, Georgetown, Sr., MB ^

Allie Barber, Marquette, Jr., OH ^

Jenna Rosenthal, Marquette, RS-Sr., MH ^

Hope Werch, Marquette, So., OH

Addison Root, Providence, Jr., OH

Erica Di Maulo, St. John's, Jr., S ^

Abby Thelen, Seton Hall, Sr., OH

Amanda Pedersen-Henry, Villanova, Sr., MB

^ - denotes unanimous selection

