​Creighton men's soccer on Friday announced the addition of three international players for the 2019 season.

Freshmen Charles Auguste of Canada, Diego Dutilh of Chile and Aron Eli Gislason of Iceland will all join the Jays this fall.

Auguste, a midfielder, played for Ahuntsic College in Montreal last season, helping the team earn a silver medal in the national championship.

Dutilh played forward this season for Black Rock FC in USL League Two.

Gislason, a goalkeeper, has played for Iceland’s under-21 team.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106