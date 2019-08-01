Creighton announced Thursday that it has agreed to a three-year extension of its media rights deal with NRG Media, keeping CU men’s basketball games on 1620 AM KOZN through the 2021-22 season.
John Bishop will continue to serve as the Jays’ lead play-by-play man, according to the news release. He’ll be joined on Jays broadcasts by several color commentators who have ties to Creighton, including former guard Nick Bahe.
CU men’s hoops home games can also be heard on 101.9 FM KOOO.
The agreement also includes 1620’s broadcast of a weekly live call-in show, called “The Creighton Athletics Hour.”
Several CU women’s basketball games will be carried on either 1180 AM KOZT or 1290 AM KOIL. Five Creighton men’s soccer home matches will be broadcast in Spanish on 1020 AM KMMQ (99.5 FM).
“We are very happy to continue our relationship with NRG,” Creighton associate athletic director Kevin Sarver said in a statement. “1620 The Zone has long been Omaha’s premier sports talk radio station, and having our men’s basketball game broadcasts as part of its programming lineup, along with the home games also available on 101.9 The Keg, is a great fit for our program and our fans.”
