The Jays finalized their nonconference schedule Monday when they announced they'd host Midland on Dec. 28 at the CHI Health Center. It'll be the first regular-season meeting between the two schools since 1925.

Creighton announced Monday it will play Midland on Dec. 28 at the CHI Health Center, completing CU's 2019-20 nonconference schedule.

When the Jays originally released their pre-league slate on Aug. 26, they left one opening for a potential game against a non-Division I opponent. And now they’ve filled the slot with the Warriors, who compete in NAIA’s Division II.

It will be the first regular-season game between the two schools since 1925 — although the contest will technically be logged as an exhibition for Midland, which will also play an exhibition game against UNO on Nov. 7.

No start time or television information has been announced for the CU-Midland game.

The Jays, who begin practice Tuesday, open the 2019-20 season on Nov. 5 against Kennesaw State. Their schedule includes road games at Michigan (Nov. 12) and at Arizona State (Dec. 21), neutral-site matchups against San Diego State (Nov. 28) and either Texas Tech or Iowa (Nov. 29) and home games against Oklahoma (Dec. 17) and Nebraska (Dec. 7).

The Big East’s 18-game round robin will start for Creighton on Jan. 1 when it hosts Marquette.

