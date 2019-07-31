LIMA, Peru — Creighton junior Ty-Shon Alexander made three 3-pointers and former Bluejay center Geoffrey Groselle scored four points in a 119-84 win for the Big East-themed U.S. squad over the U.S. Virgin Islands during Wednesday’s opening round of the Pan American Games.
It was the first of three pool-play games for the U.S. team, which is made up of players with Big East ties and coached by Providence’s Ed Cooley.
Cooley used his entire 12-man roster, spreading out the minutes among his collection of current collegians and recent graduates.
Seton Hall’s Myles Powell (19 points) and Providence’s Alpha Diallo (20 points and 11 rebounds) led the way.
Alexander contributed his nine points off the bench. He went 3 for 6 from 3-point range while adding two assists and a steal in 21 minutes. Groselle, who started at center, made one of his two field goal attempts, knocked down two free throws and picked up three rebounds in 19 minutes.
Alexander, Groselle and their teammates will continue the competition Thursday, playing Venezuela at 9 p.m. in the second of three pool-play matchups. The game will be streamed on ESPN3.
The Pan American Games is a four-year, multisport event. The U.S. won a bronze medal in men’s basketball in the 2015 Games.
