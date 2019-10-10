TyShon dribbles

Junior Ty-Shon Alexander dribbles around a defender during a game last season. Alexander was named to the preseason All-Big East first team Thursday. He and the Jays were picked to finish seventh in the league's preseason coaches poll.

The Big East released its annual preseason coaches poll Thursday morning. Creighton slotted in at No. 7.

The Jays return six of their top seven scorers from a team that finished in a four-way tie for third place in the league standings last year (CU ultimately missed the NCAA tournament and reached the NIT quarterfinals).

Creighton junior Ty-Shon Alexander, the squad's top returning scorer from a year ago, was one of six players named to the All-Big East first team.

The coaches picked Seton Hall to win the league. It's the first time in six years that Villanova was not selected as the preseason favorite. The Pirates edged the Wildcats by one point in the poll.

Seton Hall senior Myles Powell was named the conference's preseason player of the year. Villanova's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl earned the preseason freshman of the year honor.

The Big East will host its annual media day event at Madison Square Garden  on Thursday. Check back with Omaha.com for more notes from that event.

Big East preseason poll

1. Seton Hall (5 first-place votes) 77 points

2. Villanova (5) 76

3. Xavier 52

T-4. Marquette 50

T-4. Providence 50

6. Georgetown 49

7. Creighton 45

8. Butler 21

9. St. John's 19

19. DePaul 11

All-Big East first team

Myles Powell, Sr., Seton Hall

Kamar Baldwin, Sr., Butler

Ty-Shon Alexander, Jr., Creighton

Markus Howard, Sr., Marquette

Alpha Diallo, Sr., Providence

Naji Marshall, Jr., Xavier

All-Big East second team

Paul Reed, Jr., DePaul

James Akinjo, So, Georgetown

L.J. Figueroa, Jr., St. John's

Mustapha Heron, Sr., St. John's

Collin Gillespie, Jr., Villanova

Jermaine Samuels, Jr., Villanova

All-Big East honorable mentions

Omer Yurtseven, Jr., Georgetown

Paul Scruggs, Jr., Xavier

