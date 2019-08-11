BOSTON (AP) — Former Creighton catcher Anthony Bemboom finally lived his dream after a long day and a longer journey back to the Los Angeles Angels.
Bemboom hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning after Kole Calhoun's solo homer tied it in the eighth, leading the Angels past the Boston Red Sox 5-4 Sunday for a split of their four-game series.
Called up earlier in the day from Triple-A Salt Lake, Bemboom flew into Boston from Des Moines, Iowa, arrived around noon and showed up at Fenway Park about 20 minutes before the first pitch.
A little less than 4½ hours later, he grounded his hit to right.
"That's something you dream about — think about when you get drafted with the team. In a way it happened," said Bemboom, standing in front of his black and gold Salt Lake Bees' equipment bag lying on the floor.
Bemboom spent 2009 and 2010 at Iowa Western Community College, then played for Creighton in 2011 and 2012. He was drafted by Los Angeles in the 22nd round of the 2012 amateur draft. After being taken by Colorado in the 2016 Rule 5 draft, he became a free agent and signed with Tampa Bay.
The 29-year-old catcher was up with the Rays earlier this year before Los Angeles purchased him from the Rays on July 16.
"We wouldn't have won it without him," Angels manager Brad Ausmus said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.