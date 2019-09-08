Creighton freshman Skylar Heinrich tied a school record with four goals, leading the Bluejays to a 5-2 victory over Eastern Michigan on Sunday afternoon at Morrison Stadium.
The Elkhorn grad is the first CU player to score four games in a game in 19 years. No freshman had done it before.
And Heinrich produced the milestone afternoon in about 15 minutes.
She came off the bench in the 19th minute, and soon began her onslaught.
Her first goal — when she controlled a teammate’s shot off the crossbar and tapped the ball past the keeper — put Creighton ahead 2-1 in the 23rd minute. She scored again 39 seconds later. Then again in the 32nd minute.
Heinrich’s fourth score came when she chased down a well-placed pass and one-timed a shot through the legs of the keeper in the 36th minute.
The victory was the second of the weekend for the Jays, who beat Iowa State on Heinrich’s game-winner Friday in the 98th minute. CU’s 4-1 start is the program’s best since coach Ross Paule’s first season in 2015.
