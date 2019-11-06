There’s just something exhilarating about live entertainment – and our stages feature a year-round calendar that’s the highest caliber.
Take your seat, silence your cell phone and let our talented performers treat you to an experience that you just can’t get from Netflix or Hulu.
• American Midwest Ballet
• Bellevue Little Theatre
• Bluebarn Theatre
• Brigit St. Brigit Theatre
• Chanticleer Theater
• Circle Theatre
• Elkhorn Community Theatre
• Florentine Players
• Jewish Community Center
• John Beasley Theater & Workshop
• Lofte Community Theatre
• Mills Masquers Community Theater
• Omaha Community Playhouse
• Omaha Conservatory of Music
• Omaha Fringe
• Omaha Performing Arts
• Omaha Symphony
• Opera Omaha
• The Rose Theater
• Shelterbelt Theatre
• SNAP Productions
• UNO Theatre
• Ralston Community Theatre
• Papillion-La Vista Community Theatre
• Performing Arts Repertory Theatre
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.