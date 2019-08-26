Colts Luck Football

Andrew Luck passed for 23,671 yards and 171 touchdowns in his NFL career.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Out of curiosity, I googled “Impact of Andrew Luck’s retirement.” What do you think it is?

The first thing that popped up was “fantasy football.” Then, “sports books.” Finally, “AFC South.”

What about the actual sport of football?

King Football rolls along, chewing up all who don pads and hop on for the ride. The sport destroys brains and body parts. It ruins quality of life. And yet that life is so addicting, so fulfilling, that those who choose the life will keep going until their body literally gives out.

The Luck retirement isn’t about a referendum on the safety of the sport. If anything, football is safer than it’s ever been. There are more CTE tests and concussion protocols and people monitoring players than ever. The NFL requires players wear a specific helmet. High school players have a device in their helmets which alert the sideline coaches and trainers when a dangerous hit has happened.

It’s not about the future of the sport, either. Will kids see Luck walking away at an early age and decide it’s not for them? More than likely, they are idolizing Tom Brady, still looking sharp and mobile at 42 years old. And they will be mesmerized by Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is the Steph Curry of the NFL. They’ll see him throw passes behind his back and smiling and winning and having a ton of fun, and kids will want to do that.

The thing here to watch is how other NFL players view this.

While many immediately jumped on Luck for being “soft” after the announcement came out, his colleagues in the NFL came to his defense. They know what the man has been through.

Football chews them up and spits them out. Through the years, many players have walked away because their bodies are broken, but they never got the headlines of being a superstar quarterback on a Super Bowl contender doing it right before the season starts.

A lot of players hang on too long, to the detriment of their quality of life. It’s not about being macho. They can’t give up the game. Or, they need the money. Many never got their college degrees.

Luck is a Stanford graduate with six years of quarterback money presumably saved up. Apparently, the man still uses a flip phone. He’s his own man.

Maybe Luck’s decision would have been different had he had the kind of offensive line protection that Brady (entering his 20th year) and Drew Brees (19th) were afforded. Luck’s body is a mess. His mind is still sharp enough to know when to say when.

Now, will there be an increase or rush on NFL players who walk away early? The reality is, it depends on how many of them are financially set.

You might see some superstars entertain the idea. Then again, they can look at Brady and Brees and see a couple of old-timers still enjoying a kid’s game.

Every player is different. They all have their choices. Andrew Luck made his decision. I admire him greatly. And next week, I’m going to be watching football again.

Sign up for World-Herald daily sports updates

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

  • Scott Frost on Luck:

“I coached against him when I was at Oregon, he was an absolutely phenomenal player. This is a hard game, when your body says you can’t go anymore, that’s usually the time people have to quit. Sometimes it happens earlier than others.

“People have done a good job making the game as safe as it can be. This is still a violent game. I think the majority of people, including Andrew, if you ask them if the benefits outweigh the drawbacks, he’d say he’s glad he played.”

Photos: Huskers in the NFL, 2019

Check out photos of former Huskers playing in the NFL during the 2019 season.

1 of 17

Sports columnist

Tom is The World-Herald's lead sports columnist. Since he started in Omaha in 1991, he's covered just about anything you can imagine. Follow him on Twitter @TomShatelOWH. Phone: 402-444-1025.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription