With a bandage above his left eye and a large, red welt below it, former President Jimmy Carter builds corbels at a Habitat for Humanity project Monday in Nashville, Tennessee. Carter fell at home on Sunday, requiring 14 stitches, but he did not let his injuries keep him from participating in his 36th building project with the nonprofit Christian housing organization. He turned 95 on Oct. 1, becoming the first U.S. president to reach that milestone.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
