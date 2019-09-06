84741 BJS_FarnamStreet

In this 2015 photo, motorists travel west on a one-way Farnam Street near where the road intersects with 52nd Street. Neighborhood residents want the city to stop the one-way sometimes, two-way sometimes approach on Farnam Street. 

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha streets and how they got their names

Omaha's roads have a wide variety of stories behind how they got their names. Some are official street names, while others are commemorative street names honoring notable citizens. Sources: Douglas County Historical Society, World-Herald archives

1 of 27

Metro columnist

Columnist Erin Grace has covered a variety of beats since she started at The World-Herald in 1998 — from education to City Hall and from the city's western suburbs to its inner-city neighborhoods. Follow her on Twitter @ErinGraceOWH. Phone: 402-444-1136.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription