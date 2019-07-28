Malala-July-18-2019-OPSF (3)

Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani girls education activist, pictured here third from left, visited Omaha last week and met the Hasan family. They are, from left, Asad Hasan and his daugthers, Sadia and Hajira.

A roundup of inspirational stories from Midlanders with heart

There's the woman with MS who runs despite her diagnosis. The 7-year-old born without his left hand who plays baseball just like the other kids his age. The refugee who turned to Zumba to help her recover from cancer treatments. Check out their inspiring stories and others below.

