A giant cutout of a cat looms over shoppers at Hutchfest in the New North Makerhood District in north downtown Omaha on Sunday. Hutchfest features 305 vendors stretched across eight city blocks. The event, organized by the owners of the furniture store Hutch, is in its fourth year.

A crowd works through the vendor area at Hutchfest on Sunday in north downtown Omaha.
Leopoldo the bulldog takes a little break while cruising through Hutchfest on Sunday in north downtown Omaha.

