Mourners gather at a vigil following a nearby mass shooting, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. Multiple people in Ohio have been killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours, and the suspected shooter is also deceased, police said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Mourners gather at a vigil following a nearby mass shooting Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. Multiple people in Ohio have been killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours, and the suspected shooter is also deceased, police said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Eleven-year-old Leilani Hebben puts her head on her mother Anabel Hebben's shoulder as they visit the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Eleven-year-old Leilani Hebben, right, embraces her mother Anabel Hebben as they visit the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Rabbi Yisrael Greenberg looks at the makeshift memorial while paying tribute to the victims of the Saturday mass shooting at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas, Sunday, August 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
Paul Jamrowski wipes away tears as he speaks with the media about the death of his daughter at University Medical Center of El Paso, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. Jamrowski's daughter was killed in the mass shooting at an El Paso shopping complex, and her husband is missing. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Leta Jamrowski wipes away tears as her parents Misti Jamrowski left, and Paul Jamrowski speak with the media at University Medical Center of El Paso, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. Leta's sister was killed in the mass shooting at a El Paso shopping complex. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Dr. Julio Novoa, left, and Danielle Novoa, right, kneel beside a makeshift memorial with their 10-month-old son Ricard Novoa at the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Cynthia Chavez, right, embraces her daughter Mia Chavez as they visit a makeshift memorial at the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Amber Ruiz cries as she pays tribute to the victims of Saturday mass shooting at the makeshift memorial outside the shopping complex in El Paso, Texas, Sunday, August 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
Clarissa Hernandez holds Ezra Magallanes as they speak with the media at a makeshift memorial for victims of a mass shooting at a shopping complex Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Jamila McNichols, sister of slain mass shooting victim Thomas "TJ" McNichols, mourns beside a memorial near the scene of the mass shooting Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Photos: A day of mourning in Texas, Ohio after 31 killed in weekend mass shootings
In vigils and impromptu gatherings, community members joined in sorrow and anger over the weekend shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas.
Flowers adorn a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
