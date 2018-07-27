A remarkable outpouring occurred recently in western Nebraska, a modern-day reflection of a city’s history, pride and appreciation for the military.
It also tugged at hearts.
“What hit home with me,” said Jim Griffin, director of the North Platte Historical Museum, “is that a 20–year veteran who’d been deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan said he’d attended a lot of amazing homecomings, but this was over and above anything he had seen.”
On June 18 and 19, the city of North Platte, without fanfare or wide public notice, welcomed 21 buses carrying more than 700 Arkansas National Guard soldiers. Townsfolk provided food, drinks and even birthday cakes.
If you know the history of North Platte, you get the connection — a link to the storied World War II-era “North Platte Canteen.”
From December 1941, through April 1, 1946, an estimated 6 million troops training at camps across the country, most destined for fights overseas, stopped on trains at the Union Pacific Depot. In all, 55,000 people from 125 western Nebraska towns and villages volunteered, providing a bit of sustenance and a lot of warmth, camaraderie and moral support.
Last month the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade of the Arkansas Army National Guard trained in Wyoming, sleeping outdoors. The bus ride home would take 18 hours.
A tour-bus operator contacted the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau to ask if the town could accommodate busloads of soldiers “and get them out in an hour.”
Even though they wouldn’t all come at the same time — they were scheduled about an hour apart over the two days — it sounded like too much for any restaurant. The bureau’s Amanda Connick asked her boss, Lisa Burke. “Do you think we could pull off a Canteen again?”
That was four days before arrival, so it would mean quickly mobilizing lots of volunteers. But the military imposed one condition: For national security reasons, there could be no use of media — social, news or otherwise — to help spread the word.
The bureau contacted the chamber of commerce, which began calling businesses, service clubs, churches and other groups that might volunteer.
Griffin, of the historical museum, said the response was amazing.
“It had to be done the old-fashioned way,” Griffin said. “It was word of mouth, just like the old days.”
Because the troops rolled in on rubber, not on rails, they didn’t stop at the Depot but at the D&N Events Center. On short notice, about 200 volunteers showed up.
The North Platte Telegraph knew about the effort in advance, but agreed, along with other news media, to observe the military embargo, which ended at 5 p.m. on June 19.
The story stayed local until this week, when author Bob Greene wrote about it in the Wall Street Journal. Greene had written the 2002 book, “Once Upon a Town: The Miracle of the North Platte Canteen.”
Joan Von Kampen, Telegraph managing editor, said that after this week’s national story, her newspaper has received letters “from all across the country” from people who were touched.
In the weeks since the impromptu, two-day renewal of the Canteen, she said, people have shared their pride.
“The Canteen is such a huge part of what North Platte is,” Von Kampen said. “It really formed North Platte’s identity.”
The city of 24,000 is also known today as the home of Bailey Yard, the world’s largest rail yard, and for hosting more than 100,000 each June at Nebraskaland Days. Nearby is the Buffalo Bill Ranch and State Historical Park.
A Telegraph editorial said the WW II-era organizers would be proud of the modern “Canteen Spirit” because “the roots of their hospitality run deep in our soil.”
Steak sandwiches, turkey and ham, fruit and more were donated or provided at low cost. Volunteers poured coffee and iced tea. A few soldiers did magic tricks for kids; others played basketball with them.
The local history museum includes a permanent North Platte Canteen exhibit, and Griffin gave short talks explaining it to the military visitors — including the tradition of providing a cake for anyone with a birthday.
“Then I stood off to the side watching scene after scene, playing out the same way I’ve seen in old pictures,” he said. “Everybody was doing the same things. The only thing different was the clothes they were wearing.”
Compared with feeding 6 million, welcoming 700 seems small. But for two days, volunteers connected with current soldiers and reconnected with their town’s past.
“I think it was something North Platte needed,” he said. “It really gave everyone a sense of pride and rejuvenated the community.”
