Sure, my friend and former neighbor David Jacobson served as a serious community leader. And he led the growing Kutak Rock law firm with dignity.
But he also won people over with warmth, humor and a sparkle in his eye.
“David was a character, a unique guy in a lot of different ways,” said Jay Selanders, who succeeded him as the firm’s chair. “He was a bit of an imp, with a dry sense of humor. And he knew rock songs and lyrics that I couldn’t remember.”
“Dad made things fun,” said daughter Sara Jacobson. “He had so many passions — sports, music, food, even wrestling — and he was passionate about sharing them with others.”
David Jacobson, who had fought health problems for a decade, was 70 when he died Wednesday at home, surrounded by his family — wife Nancy, daughters Rachel and Sara, and sons Ben and Justin.
A memorial service is set for 2 p.m. Sunday at Temple Israel.
His last public hurrah came at a February tribute dinner at the Hilton Omaha in front of 400 people, including Kutak Rock partners from around the country.
“It felt like everyone there connected with him,” said attorney Rik Bonness. “David was full of delight at the energy in the room.”
Invited to speak because of our friendship — David once roasted me at the Omaha Press Club — I poked fun at his longish hair, his (and my) lack of home handyman skills and, despite standing 6-foot-5, his inability to block my old-fashioned basketball hook shot.
He smiled through all the teasing, and he enjoyed live and video tributes from law colleagues. In his 1996-2017 tenure as chair, the firm grew from 230 lawyers in nine cities to more than 500 in 18 cities.
The firm emphasized diversity and promotion of women, with 56 percent of its attorneys either minorities or female.
Another woman whose career he encouraged is daughter Rachel Jacobson, founder of the nonprofit Film Streams art movie house, now with theaters in north downtown and in Dundee. He served seven years as the nonprofit’s founding chairman, and helped make community connections.
“Dad was so supportive and absolutely instrumental,” Rachel said. “He used every ounce of social capital to support the organization, and he taught me how to fund-raise and navigate things. He was so joyful in his leadership.”
Said World-Herald editorial cartoonist Jeff Koterba, who presented the family a framed caricature of David at the tribute dinner: “He was a larger-than-life guy, involved in a ton of big things.”
An Omaha native, David played on a Central High basketball team that lost the state championship by a single point. He graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he met Nancy at a political rally.
He also earned a law degree from Nebraska, and worked for the Legal Aid Society before embarking on a 41-year career with Kutak Rock. As chair, he oversaw the restoration of the firm’s 1888-built Omaha Building.
He served on numerous civic boards, including the Nebraska Coalition for Lifesaving Cures and the African-American Achievement Council. He was a co-founder and a member, with Nancy, of Omaha’s Black-Jewish Dialogue.
In 2014, he was inducted into the Central High Hall of Fame. Last year he was appointed to the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority board, but then stepped down for health reasons.
He had fought prostate cancer and heart problems, and last summer began dialysis treatments. He recently chose to discontinue them and receive hospice care.
Selanders, the law firm’s chair, said David always made sure the firm followed the dictum of founder Robert Kutak to “take care of the indigent and do pro bono work.”
Patrick Kennison, the firm’s general counsel, said David had “the unusual ability to process information quickly, make decisions and never look back.”
Said Kennison, whose office was next door for 25 years: “He was a brilliant guy and a wonderful friend, funny and considerate.”
(1) comment
David and I knew each other for over 60 years. He was a man of great character, passion and incredibly funny. You could never win an argument on the subject of basketball even though at 6' 5", David would rather shoot threes from the perimeter than battle for a rebound." David, I will retain your memory close to my heart. You made an indelible impression on our community, and your life was unfairly too short."
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.