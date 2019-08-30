St. Cecilia Cathedral

If your Saturdays are not mad dashes to errands and soccer games, then consider spending three hours on a trolley on Sept. 7, touring Omaha architectural gems designed by the late Thomas Rogers Kimball.

Kimball earned a national reputation for his work as chief architect of the 1898 Trans-Mississippi Exposition, a world fair in Omaha. In June, he was inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame.

The $12 tour, organized by the Cathedral Arts Project, starts and stops at one of Kimball's most famous creations, St. Cecilia Cathedral at 701 N. 40th St.

Tour guides include two local experts: Joni Fogarty and Brother William Woeger.

Fogarty is a published author with a keen interest in local architecture. She previously published a book on father-son architects John and Alan McDonald and lives in a house in the Cathedral area built by John McDonald. She also just published a book on Kimball, and it will be available for purchase.

Woeger leads the Office for Divine Worship at the Archdiocese of Omaha, is a founder of the Cathedral Arts Project and helped restore and beautify the cathedral.

The tour will go by 18 sites and make five stops. It will offer a chance to see buildings, learn about them and, as Woeger said, keep the Kimball story alive.

Reservations are required, though tourgoers can pay at the event. To secure a spot, contact Dorothy Begley at dabegley@archomaha.com or call 402-827-3847.

Historic buildings in and around the Old Market

A number of historic buildings in and around the Old Market have transitioned from their warehouse roots. A look at some of them:

