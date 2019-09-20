We’re in church festival season, and this weekend, St. Margaret Mary is serving up history in addition to the standard festival fare of raffles, games and beer.

The Catholic church at 6116 Dodge St. is turning 100, and to mark the milestone, the parish is selling preorders of 100th anniversary books, which have been produced by parishioners and The World-Herald.

It is scheduled for publication in November. The books can be ordered at https://www.smmomaha.org/news/467-100-year-st-margaret-mary-books.

The books wouldn’t have happened without Nick Manhart, a lifelong parishioner, grade school graduate (1983) and father of five children who have graduated from, are attending or will attend the school at what was considered at one point the archdiocese’s “west Omaha” parish.

The story of St. Margaret Mary is also a story of its Dundee neighborhood, starting with the locale of the first Mass (second floor of the eCreamery building at 50th and Underwood Streets), the first stand-alone school (just south of that eCreamery building in what are now apartments) and the early parishioners (including one named Brandeis).

There's a back story to the story of how Manhart decided to write a book about St. Margaret Mary, which I’ll tell later. A tease: It involves a stranger, a garage attic in Fremont and Manhart’s self-described “mission of love and a mission of insanity.” (St. Margaret Mary was my home church as a kid, and my mom was a longtime teacher there.)

Manhart is also leading tours of the church, which was built in 1942, on Sunday. His hourlong church tour will focus on how art and architecture are used in church design to emphasize understandings of the faith. The tour times are 3 and 5 p.m. He is offering tours once a month through the end of the year.

