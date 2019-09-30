Rainbow Rowell has a new novel out and is holding a public appearance in Omaha on Wednesday.

Rowell, a hit young adult fiction writer who formerly was a World-Herald columnist, will speak and sign copies of "Wayward Son" at Westside Middle School, 8601 Arbor St., on Wednesday starting at 6 p.m.

Advance tickets, to be purchased online for $5 or $25, are required. The Bookworm, an Omaha independent book store, is coordinating the 6 p.m. appearance.

"Wayward Son," is Rowell's sixth novel and the sequel to her 2015 novel, "Carry On." It was released last week and was named by Entertainment Weekly, Goodreads and others as one of the most anticipated books of fall.

Rowell is an Omaha native who graduated from North High School and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. 

"Wayward Son" is published by St. Martin's Press. A graphic novel, "Pumpkinhead," came out last month. Rowell might be best known for her award-winning 2013 coming-of-age love story, "Eleanor & Park."

