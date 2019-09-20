The letter came through the mail and was written in beautiful cursive.
“Dear Erin Grace,” the writer began, before launching into a litany of complaints. She didn’t appreciate a recent column in which I compared a downtown arts and crafts festival to church, and called my writing “sheer tripe,” “beyond ridiculous,” and — ouch — “not clever or humorous.”
But to her credit, the writer is a World-Herald subscriber and took the time to write in longhand, which requires thinking, effort and some courage as she signed her name.
This is a refreshing response compared with social media, which offers no thinking, little effort and practically zero courage. It’s all too easy to pop off on Twitter or through Facebook comments.
This reader was not my only recent pen pal. I also heard from a woman who offered “a Grandma hug.”
