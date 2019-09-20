The letter came through the mail and was written in beautiful cursive.

“Dear Erin Grace,” the writer began, before launching into a litany of complaints. She didn’t appreciate a recent column in which I compared a downtown arts and crafts festival to church, and called my writing “sheer tripe,” “beyond ridiculous,” and — ouch — “not clever or humorous.”

But to her credit, the writer is a World-Herald subscriber and took the time to write in longhand, which requires thinking, effort and some courage as she signed her name.

This is a refreshing response compared with social media, which offers no thinking, little effort and practically zero courage. It’s all too easy to pop off on Twitter or through Facebook comments.

This reader was not my only recent pen pal. I also heard from a woman who offered “a Grandma hug.”

Tags

Metro columnist

Columnist Erin Grace has covered a variety of beats since she started at The World-Herald in 1998 — from education to City Hall and from the city's western suburbs to its inner-city neighborhoods. Follow her on Twitter @ErinGraceOWH. Phone: 402-444-1136.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription