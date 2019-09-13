“No fair,” our youngest child, 9, said the other night. “You get to go to BROADWAY!”
OK, not really. But Broadway comes to Omaha, and next week, four of the five of us get to see “Hamilton” along with — judging by my Facebook feed — the rest of the city.
We’re a family of five, ticket sales were limited and our fourth-grader is the odd one out, though I have promised her the moon in return. (Overnight with grandparents, a trampoline gym, her weight in gold ...)
1 of 10
Richard Adams of Omaha purchases four tickets for the musical "Hamilton" from patron service representative Maitland Thompson at the Holland Performing Arts Center on Wednesday.
A large crowd waits outside the Holland Performing Arts Center on Wednesday for a chance to buy tickets to the musical “Hamilton.” The crowd was sorted and given numbered wristbands, and people were admitted to the Holland box office in groups based on those numbers. Various activities and amenities kept patrons occupied while they were waiting outside, including a trivia contest in which people won “Hamilton” swag like water bottles, mugs or apparel. Thousands of people also went online to buy tickets, though it’s difficult to tell exactly how many.
Mike Shreves of Omaha, who arrived at 4:41 a.m., was the first person in line for the chance to buy “Hamilton” tickets, which went on sale at 10 a.m. Shreves plans to attend the musical with his 13-year-old granddaughter, Maddison Mellon.
Mike Shreves of Omaha, right, arrived at 4:41 a.m. and was the first person in line for the chance to buy tickets for the musical "Hamilton" at the Holland Performing Arts Center in Omaha on Wednesday. Shreves plans to attend the musical with his 13-year-old granddaughter, Maddison Mellon.
Crowds of people await the chance to buy tickets for the musical "Hamilton" at the Holland Performing Arts Center in Omaha, Nebraska on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
1 of 10
Richard Adams of Omaha purchases four tickets for the musical "Hamilton" from patron service representative Maitland Thompson at the Holland Performing Arts Center on Wednesday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
People stand at the box office to buy tickets for the musical “Hamilton” at the Holland Performing Arts Center on Wednesday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A large crowd waits outside the Holland Performing Arts Center on Wednesday for a chance to buy tickets to the musical “Hamilton.” The crowd was sorted and given numbered wristbands, and people were admitted to the Holland box office in groups based on those numbers. Various activities and amenities kept patrons occupied while they were waiting outside, including a trivia contest in which people won “Hamilton” swag like water bottles, mugs or apparel. Thousands of people also went online to buy tickets, though it’s difficult to tell exactly how many.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mike Shreves of Omaha, who arrived at 4:41 a.m., was the first person in line for the chance to buy “Hamilton” tickets, which went on sale at 10 a.m. Shreves plans to attend the musical with his 13-year-old granddaughter, Maddison Mellon.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elizabeth Walts of Bellevue checks out the virtual waiting room for "Hamilton" ticket purchase while waiting in line at the Holland Performing Arts Center on Wednesday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
People stand at the box office to buy tickets for "Hamilton" at the Holland Performing Arts Center in Omaha on Wednesday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mike Shreves of Omaha, right, arrived at 4:41 a.m. and was the first person in line for the chance to buy tickets for the musical "Hamilton" at the Holland Performing Arts Center in Omaha on Wednesday. Shreves plans to attend the musical with his 13-year-old granddaughter, Maddison Mellon.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Richard Adams of Omaha purchases four tickets for the musical "Hamilton" from Maitland Thompson at the Holland Performing Arts Center in Omaha on Wednesday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Holly Herman of Omaha, who arrived at 5:16 a.m., purchases tickets for the musical "Hamilton" at the Holland Performing Arts Center on Wednesday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A large crowd waits in line for a chance to buy tickets for the musical "Hamilton" at the Holland Performing Arts Center in Omaha on Wednesday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
I do love that her take on our maiden family voyage to the Orpheum Theater is akin to New York City. I love that we only have to drive 2 miles to get to Broadway. I love that Broadway comes to Omaha.
“Hamilton” isn’t just a hit on stage. Our 11-year-old son was taught the "Hamilton" songs last year in fifth-grade American history class. Our 13-year-old has written a paper on founding father Alexander Hamilton, for whom the musical is named, and she gets to go on a class trip to Washington, D.C.
And while my husband and I will sacrifice for our children, we did not — to borrow from the musical — want to throw away our shot.
The run is not sold out. Tickets are still available at ticketomaha.com through Sept. 29. And there's a Hamilton ticket lottery, in which 40 seats are offered two days before each performance for a bargain price of $10.
Columnist Erin Grace has covered a variety of beats since she started at The World-Herald in 1998 — from education to City Hall and from the city's western suburbs to its inner-city neighborhoods. Follow her on Twitter @ErinGraceOWH. Phone: 402-444-1136.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.