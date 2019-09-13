Hamilton

A crowd gathers at the Orpheum Theater for opening night of the musical “Hamilton" on Tuesday.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

“No fair,” our youngest child, 9, said the other night. “You get to go to BROADWAY!”

OK, not really. But Broadway comes to Omaha, and next week, four of the five of us get to see “Hamilton” along with — judging by my Facebook feed — the rest of the city.

We’re a family of five, ticket sales were limited and our fourth-grader is the odd one out, though I have promised her the moon in return. (Overnight with grandparents, a trampoline gym, her weight in gold ...)

I do love that her take on our maiden family voyage to the Orpheum Theater is akin to New York City. I love that we only have to drive 2 miles to get to Broadway. I love that Broadway comes to Omaha.

“Hamilton” isn’t just a hit on stage. Our 11-year-old son was taught the "Hamilton" songs last year in fifth-grade American history class. Our 13-year-old has written a paper on founding father Alexander Hamilton, for whom the musical is named, and she gets to go on a class trip to Washington, D.C.

And while my husband and I will sacrifice for our children, we did not — to borrow from the musical — want to throw away our shot.

The run is not sold out. Tickets are still available at ticketomaha.com through Sept. 29. And there's a Hamilton ticket lottery, in which 40 seats are offered two days before each performance for a bargain price of $10.

