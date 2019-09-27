20190930_new_grace_notebook_merg

The O'Doniels, pictured in 2016 at their home in Council Bluffs. They recently were winners of a Nextdoor app great neighbor contest.

 SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Some of the best neighbors in America live in Council Bluffs.

That's according to the free neighborhood networking app Nextdoor, which recognized Rob and Robyn O'Doniel in its "Great Neighbor Shout-out" contest. The shout-out included an all-expenses paid block party, which will be held Saturday.

The O'Doniels have a long tradition of opening up their family, home and pool to others.

The couple currently has 13 children at home, ages 2 to 20. They have fostered over 200 and have 22 children they either adopted (18) or had biologically (four).

They invite neighbors to swim or eat at cookouts they host. They hold football watching parties for their beloved Green Bay Packers.

The family was recognized by Nextdoor, which is like a Gladys Kravitz on your phone. Neighbors can flag each other about prowlers, garage sales, lost cats and more. There are some 247,000 neighborhoods in 11 countries using it.

Nextdoor surveyed neighbors from more than 200,000 neighborhoods using the app to ask who made a positive difference and promoted the contest with a CBS comedy called "The Neighborhood."

Some 7,000 people were nominated with a top 12 chosen. The winner (from New Orleans) got to go to Los Angeles to meet the cast from the TV show and see a live taping. The O'Doniels were among four runners-up nationwide to receive a block party in their honor. The other top "great neighbors" were from Boise, Idaho; Lumberton, Texas; and Blaine, Minnesota.

