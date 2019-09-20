michael lyon.jpg

In this March 2017 photo, Michael Lyon works at the KIOS studio in Omaha.

A dear friend, with me my whole life, has turned 50.

This friend is as reliable as rain, makes me laugh and think and can tell me hard things while also providing context and comfort. This friend keeps me in the loop, is a good influence on my kids and has decent taste when it comes to music.

This friend isn’t perfect: does all the talking; is perennially short of cash. But I forgive both because, above all, this friend is always there for me, 24-7.

So, happy, happy birthday, KIOS!

Omaha’s National Public Radio affiliate started inside Central High School in 1969 as an educational exercise. It was a way to train high school students in electronics and broadcasting. The Omaha Public Schools was the FM station’s license-holder (91.5) then and remains so.

The radio station predates NPR, which gave its first official broadcast in 1971. The Omaha station was one of NPR’s charter members.

In in its lifetime, KIOS has doubled its transmission area, now covering a 60-mile radius. It moved out of Central and into what was then Tech High and is now the OPS headquarters at 3230 Burt St. 

A nonprofit, KIOS is supported by public grants but is mainly funded locally, through memberships and underwriting. It has about a $1.2 million budget, employs 15 people, participates in public school education, offers a forum for local nonprofits and keeps me entertained and sane in the car and the kitchen.

Like any legacy news media outlet, KIOS has had to adapt to a changing technological, political and media landscape. But station manager Ken Dudzik said radio remains a strong, go-to medium, and KIOS remains a strong, go-to news source.

The station held an open house on Friday. And KIOS has made more tickets available ($25 apiece) for an upcoming, formerly sold-out fundraiser Wednesday, featuring longtime NPR host Susan Stamberg.

