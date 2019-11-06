We don’t just go out for drinks. We go out for experiences. When cocktails are in order, you’ll have no trouble finding the perfect place – neat or straight up – to clink, drink and connect.
Berry & Rye
A classic Omaha craft cocktail bar with drinks that are wildly imaginative and made with care.
The Boiler Room
Known for its ever-changing drink list, carefully executed cocktails and attentive staff.
Herbe Sainte
Experience some Big Easy in the Big O with a Vieux Carre or a Corpse Reviver #2 at this New Orleans-inspired food-and-drink spot.
Kaitei
An undeniably cool basement bar in the Benson neighborhood featuring quality sake and tasty, innovative cocktails.
Local Beer, Patio and Kitchen
Focused almost exclusively on local craft beers (100-plus options) with bartenders who are also adept at conjuring top-notch mixed drinks.
Mercury
A spot for premier classic cocktails, transcendent original cocktails and one of the most creative wine lists in the city.
Nite Owl
Serving a menu of adventurous-sounding cocktails, including the Atomic Speedo and Time Lord, created by Nite Owl bartenders. Round out the Nite Owl experience in the heart of the Blackstone District with an order of Tot-Chos (tater-tot nachos).
The Tavern
Enjoy fine cocktails from a Scottish-inspired drink list while a DJ spins dance music.
Tiny House
A funky-hip joint in a small house on South 13th Street, a quickly redeveloping area just south of downtown.
The Wicked Rabbit
A true Prohibition-era craft cocktail bar tucked away – like a speakeasy of old – inside Omaha’s Hotel Deco building.
