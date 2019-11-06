No coasting also means relaxing with gusto. And here, outdoor recreation is always in season.
Eugene T. Mahoney State Park
Offering a spectacular array of lodging and activity, our modern Eugene T. Mahoney State Park encompasses hiking trails, a family water park/water slides, fishing for bluegill and channel catfish, the Walter Scott Jr. Observation Tower and the new Go Ape Treetop Adventure, a self-guided journey through the forest canopy that features aerial challenges and ziplines back to solid ground.
Fort Atkinson State Historical Park
From Memorial Day to Labor Day, crowds pour into the park for its Living History Weekends, a mix of dedicated re-enactors portraying life at 1820s Fort Atkinson. Bone up on the “Scurvy Apocalypse” and how it shaped the mission of the fort, which is celebrating its bicentennial in 2019. Special commemorative events continue through next year.
Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area
An eastern Nebraska hot spot for camping, picnicking, boating, fishing and water-skiing. Twenty sandpit lakes offer access to nearly 300 water acres. But check online for access updates; areas were affected by spring 2019 flooding.
Lake Manawa State Park
Known for campers, hikers and boats of all sizes. All. Summer. Long. Manawa is the Native American word for “peace and comfort,” both of which exist here naturally.
Louisville State Recreation Area
A “camper’s park” with prime facilities for RVs, canoe access to the Platte River and five sandpit lakes, one of which (Lake #2) is outfitted with a brand-new floating playground. Spring flooding put a damper on the usage of some park amenities. Check online for updates.
Platte River State Park
Serenity reigns against the backdrop of a scenic waterfall, picturesque hiking and biking trails, and two observation towers that reward climbers with a spectacular view of the Platte River basin and Eugene T. Mahoney State Park. Campers, take your pick: cozy vintage cabins or more glamorous glamping accommodations.
Schramm Park State Recreation Area
This scenic escape features well-maintained wooded trails, picnic areas, state-of-the-art Schramm Education Center and Nebraska’s oldest fish hatchery. Bird-watchers flock here, especially during the spring migration, and a geologic display rocks for family exploration.
Two Rivers State Recreation Area
Sleep in one of 10 refurbished Union Pacific caboose “cabins,” fish for trout in Two Rivers’ many sandpit lakes or rent a bike and ride. The caboose cabins are open, but campgrounds still are closed due to spring flooding.
Waubonsie State Park
A site on the national Lewis and Clark Historical Trail, this park offers cabins and camping, fishing, hiking and horseback riding (seven miles of foot trails and eight miles of equestrian trails). In winter, cross-country skiers head here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.