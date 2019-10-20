Rhiannon and Peter Knudtson
Dr. Rhiannon Rognstad and Peter Knudtson were married on April 27, 2019 at St. Margaret Mary Church in Omaha. The bride's parents are Ralph and Judy Rognstad of Marshall, North Carolina. Parents of the groom are Lynn and Maria Knudtson of Omaha. The couple resides in the Washington D.C. area where Dr. Rognstad is a data scientist and Knudtson is an aerospace engineer.
