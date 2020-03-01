Wedding

Kathleen and Bryan Kumm

Kathleen Moriarty and Bryan Kumm will be married on June 20, 2020. The bride's parents are Michael and Barbara Moriarty of Fort Calhoun, NE. The groom's parents are Randall and Evelyn Kumm of Blair, NE.

