Wedding

Caroline Keating & Neil Medeiros

Caroline E. Keating and Neil T. Medeiros were united in marriage on June 27, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. The bride's parents are Jeffrey M. Keating of Omaha and the late Olivia Guerra Keating. Parents of the groom are Louis J. Medeiros and Marianne Turner Medeiros of Brentwood, California. The newly wed couple will reside in Portland where the bride is an immigration attorney and the groom is attending chiropractic school.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load entries

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email