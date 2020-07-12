Caroline Keating & Neil Medeiros
Caroline E. Keating and Neil T. Medeiros were united in marriage on June 27, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. The bride's parents are Jeffrey M. Keating of Omaha and the late Olivia Guerra Keating. Parents of the groom are Louis J. Medeiros and Marianne Turner Medeiros of Brentwood, California. The newly wed couple will reside in Portland where the bride is an immigration attorney and the groom is attending chiropractic school.
