Sydney Torgrude and Nicholas Burianek

Sydney Joy Torgrude and Nicholas William Burianek will be married Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Citylight Church West. The brides parents are Ms. Frankie Chen and Mr. Shane Torgrude of Sioux Falls and Sinai, South Dakota. She is a graduate of UNL with a Bachelor of Science Degree and attends UNMC Dental School.

Parents of the groom are Dr. Jill S. Reel and Mr. Jeff Burianek of Arlington, Nebraska. He is a graduate of UNL with a Bachelor of Administration and Masters of Accounting. He is an accountant for Percipio Partners.

Sydney was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta & Nick was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon at UNL. The couple will reside in Omaha.

