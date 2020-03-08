Kristen and Neil Basford
Kristen Marie Dobleman and Neil Evan Basford were married on February 21, 2020. The wedding mass was celebrated by Father Orlando Gonzalez at Our Lady of Divine Providene Catholic Church in Turks and Caicos. The music was sung by Jennifer Cimino of Omaha cousin of the bride. The couple honeymooned in Chili and Argentina.
Kristen is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Thomas Dobleman of Omaha. She is the granddaughter of the late Laura and Thomas Dobleman of San Franciso, California and Mrs. Louise Cimino and the late Lewis R. Cimino of Omaha. She graduated from Duchesne Academy in 2010 and Regis University in 2014. She is a Spine and Biologics Medical Device Sales Representative at KMS Distributorship.
Neil is the son of Mr and Mrs Michael Basford of Jackonville, Florida. He graduated from Bishop Kenny in 2010 and Wake Forest in 2014. He is an Orthopedic Medical Device Sales Representative at Smith and Nephew.
Matron of honor was the bride's sister, Courtney (Dobleman) Burgess MD. The brides wedding party included (friends of the bride Maggie Hollins, Kiley Shanahan, Lindsey Wachholtz,) sister in laws: Julie Dobleman, Chelsea Dobleman, Kinsey Basford, Emily Basford. Flower children Lainey Burgess, Maggie Dobleman, Rory Dobleman nieces of the bride. Personal attendants: (friends of bride and groom) Ally Fogarty, Dixie Smith.
In the groom's wedding party were best man Ryan Basford brother of the groom. The Groomsmen were Miles Masters, Shane Mobley, Drew Herandez, Ernie Barber, Mac Hill (friends of the groom), John Dobleman MD, Mathew Dobleman (brothers of the bride). Ring bearers (nephews) PJ Dobleman, Walter Dobleman, Henry Dobleman, Warren Basford and Owen Basford. Ushers & Readers: Thomas Dobleman, Peter Dobleman (brothers of bride), Chase Crabtree, Jake Stripe, John Warren, Jake Guisti friends of the groom. Lectors: Ashley Hasebroock cousin of the bride, Hunt Reagov cousin of the groom. Gift bearers Peter Cimino MD (Godfather of bride,) Randy & Janet Reagov (Godparents of groom).
The couple met in Colorado skiing and snowboarding with mutual friends. He proposed at a Luke Combs concert on Mother's Day at Redrock during the song, "When it Rains, it Pours".
