Lexi and Ben Torrez
Lexi Bartels and Ben Torrez will be married on March 14, 2020 in Omaha. Andrew Heithoff a friend of the couple will officiate. The couple will honeymoon in Jamaica.
Lexi is the daughter of Robin Young. She is the grandaughter of Rick and Karen Young. She is attending UNL College of Law.
Ben is the son of Marty and Traci Torrez. He is the grandson of Joe and Jan Torrez and Judy and Phil Akers. He graduated from Wayne State College.
The couple were high school sweethearts. He proposed while they were on a camping trip where he popped the question in front of the most beautiful waterfall in Colorado.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.