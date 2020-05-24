Wedding

Mike Smith and Carol Suchy

Carol & Mike were married April 17, 2020. The ceremony was performed by Judy Kidd Stiefel in the Durham Museum Parking Lot. Carol Is an NYC retired scenic artist. Mike is a retired Silicon Valley software engineer. The couple met at UNO in 1967. After college they moved to opposite coasts and re-united in 2017 at the Solar Eclipse. They planned a big wedding at the Durham Museum in April, but (because of the pandemic) the Museum was closed so they got married in the parking lot with just the minister and two witnesses, Diana Knapp Marshall and Royce Forbush. The are planning another wedding and reception at the Durham Museum May 15, 2021.

