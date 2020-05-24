Mike Smith and Carol Suchy
Carol & Mike were married April 17, 2020. The ceremony was performed by Judy Kidd Stiefel in the Durham Museum Parking Lot. Carol Is an NYC retired scenic artist. Mike is a retired Silicon Valley software engineer. The couple met at UNO in 1967. After college they moved to opposite coasts and re-united in 2017 at the Solar Eclipse. They planned a big wedding at the Durham Museum in April, but (because of the pandemic) the Museum was closed so they got married in the parking lot with just the minister and two witnesses, Diana Knapp Marshall and Royce Forbush. The are planning another wedding and reception at the Durham Museum May 15, 2021.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.