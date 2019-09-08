Blake Bunyard Johnson and Todd Michael Young
Blake Bunyard Johnson and Todd Michael Young were united in marriage on September 7, 2019. Renee Woodward officated the ceremony and the reception was held at Quartino Ristorante, Chicago. The couple will honeymoon in Italy.
Blake is the son of S. Thomas and Barbara Johnson of Omaha. Grandparents are Scott and Marlyne Johnson and George and Carlotta Bunyard. Blake is a graduate of Millard North High School, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (BA), Loyola University Chicago (Law). He is employed by Mindcrest, a legal services organization as Chief Delivery Officer.
Todd is the son of Michael and Judy Young of Quincy, Illinois. Grandparents are Charles and Mary Scheufele, Jesse Young and Ruth Young Butler. Todd is a graduate of Truman State University, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (law), University of Illinois at Chicago (Master of Science, Accounting). He is a Certified Public Accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst. He is employed by Northern Trust, a financial services corporation, as a Senior Consultant.
The couple met through mutual friends.
