Audrey Jensen and Jeremey Scott
Audrey Lea Jensen and Jeremey Scott were united in marriage on February 2, 2019. The Rev. Jonathan Lumbard officiated the ceremony at Spirit of Life Church in Kearney.
The bride is the daughter of Jim and Tammy Jensen and the granddaughter of Edna Carlson all of Minden, Nebraska. Audrey is a graduate of Minden High School and the University of Montana at Missoula. She is employed by Doane University as Campus and Outreach Director (Grand Island).
The groom is the son of Sally Scott, Denver Colorado. He attended Smoky Hill High School and Doane University in Crete. He is employed by AMUR Equipment Finance as a Relationship Manager.
Matron of honor was the bride's aunt, Donna Gustafson. The bride's wedding party included Sara Gale, Kristen Sandstede, Maggie Callahan. The flower girl was Chancylor Scott, daughter of the groom.
In the groom's wedding party were best man Andrew Jensen, brother of the bride, Adam Redmon, Kim Jones, John Mabus; ushers Blake Gustafson, Derek Gomez, Curt Vodehnol, Mike Daniel; ring bearer Petros Stutzman, cousin of the bride.
Music for the ceremony was provided by Hastings Symphony String Quartet. Special readers were George and Jacalyn Ayoub. A reception dinner and dance followed at Younes conference center of Kearney with music by The Innocence. Host couples were Beverly and Michael Stengle and Lindsey Hawley and Adam Jurgens. The newlyweds are making their home in Grand Island.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.