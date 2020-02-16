Engagements

Renee Fox and Andrew Broocks
Scott and Susan Fox of Omaha and Dayle Broocks of Spirit Lake are happy to announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their children Renee and Andrew, May 2020. Renee is a graduate of Burke High School, Omaha and a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Omaha with a Bachelor's degree in International Studies. Andrew is a graduate of Spirit Lake High School and a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Omaha with a Bachelor's Degree in Exercise Science and a Masters degree in Kinesiology from the University of Southern Illinois.
