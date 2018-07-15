Josephine Pfeffer
90 YEARS
Josephine Pfeffer was born July 18, 1928, in Plattsmouth, Nebraska. She moved to Bellevue, Nebraska, after her marriage to Tom Pfeffer in 1949 (who passed away in 1980). Jo retired after 29 years of Civil Service at the Strategic Air Command at Offutt Air Force Base.
Jo stays young by continuing to be involved in the local Bellevue community, devoting many hours to charitable and civic activities at her favorite organizations: the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3912 Ladies' Auxiliary, the Bellevue Women's Club, and the Highland Park Garden Club, as well as occasional volunteering at the Bellevue Little Theater.
Jo is blessed with four children and their spouses, seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
We look forward to celebrating your special day with you, Mom and Grandma Jo! "You're not aging-you're just increasing in value."
